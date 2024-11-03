Singer Asim declares Riyadh Season as ‘world-class festival’ in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - Pakistani singer Asim Azhar captivated a large crowd at Suwaidi Park during the ongoing Riyadh Season, a widely celebrated cultural festival in Saudi Arabia on Friday night. Asim, known for his talent and charisma, described Riyadh Season as a “world-class festival,” highlighting the event’s scale, energy, and the enthusiastic reception from both locals and expatriates. In a media interaction before taking the stage, Azhar shared his excitement, emphasizing the uniqueness of this year’s visit to Riyadh. “I’ve performed worldwide as a representative of Pakistan and a peace ambassador,” he said, adding that although he previously performed in Riyadh in 2018, the atmosphere this time felt ‘totally different’. He described the experience as if he were visiting Riyadh for the first time, remarking on the vibrancy and transformation of the Saudi capital. Asim expressed his commitment to giving his best performance to make ‘Pakistan Week’ a cherished memory for the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and local Saudis alike. “Art and culture are two important pillars of any society,” he said, applauding the Saudi government for its transformative approach to promoting these sectors. Through Riyadh Season and similar initiatives, Saudi Arabia is bridging cultural gaps, connecting people of diverse backgrounds, and showcasing the power of art to unite, he maintained.