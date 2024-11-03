Smog Alarm

Sunday, November 03, 2024
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Editorials

Pakistan is setting alarming records in air pollution, with Lahore and surrounding regions in Punjab now among the most severely affected by smog. This is not just a matter of concern but a full-scale public health emergency that demands immediate and collaborative action from both government and citizens. As smog levels worsen, so too does the risk to the population’s health, productivity, and long-term wellbeing.

In a country already reeling from numerous climate-related challenges, addressing air pollution should be a top priority. Unlike more complex issues, managing air quality is achievable if there is political will and public support. The measures currently being implemented by the government, including vehicle emission controls, restrictions on industrial pollutants, and crop burning bans, are necessary steps that may feel restrictive but are ultimately protective. These actions, while disruptive to some, are essential if we are to save thousands from preventable respiratory illnesses, chronic conditions, and a lifetime of degraded health. As we saw with the government’s recent tax enforcement measures, there can be public backlash when strict policies are enforced. However, just as those tax measures have been beneficial for Pakistan’s economic health, strict air quality regulations will benefit public health. Citizens must understand that compliance and cooperation now will lead to cleaner air, healthier lives, and reduced healthcare costs over the long term.

The fight against smog is an urgent task that requires collective responsibility. While policy enforcement is necessary, each citizen has a role to play—be it by reducing car usage, avoiding unnecessary fires, or supporting green initiatives. We hope that with a clear and consistent approach, this crisis can be mitigated, helping Pakistan to breathe easier in the coming years.

