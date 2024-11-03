Sunday, November 03, 2024
Smog in Lahore prompts schools closure for one week

Web Desk
3:20 PM | November 03, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Schools in Lahore will remain closed for one week due to hazardous air quality levels from smog.

Both government and private schools are required to comply with this directive, which applies to students in grades 1 through 5.

The closure will be in effect from November 4 to November 9, as per the notification issued by the Punjab Environment Protection Department. Officials will reassess the situation on November 9 to decide if the closure should be extended.

For several days, Lahore has ranked as the world’s most polluted city, with air quality levels posing serious health risks. Punjab Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that smoke-laden winds from across the border in India have worsened Lahore’s smog situation.

Web Desk

