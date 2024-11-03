Spokesman says KP govt interested in acquiring PIA

Abbottabad - Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Dr Muhammad Saif said Saturday that Pakistan is experiencing a significant shift and government is facing global challenges.

While talking to reporters at Abbottabad Press Club, he highlighted the KP government’s efforts toward social welfare and said that revolutionary steps were being taken to ensure life insurance coverage for the people of the province. He also said that children of Abbottabad journalists will be included in the province’s Education Card program, and the government is increasing the Journalists’ Endowment Fund. “The provincial government is establishing its own insurance companies,” he revealed, while also announcing the launch of a new transmission company aimed at providing affordable electricity to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s residents. The provincial government will reduce electricity costs in line with constitutional provisions, Saif added.

Dr. Saif also disclosed the provincial government’s interest in acquiring the national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), following its privatization. He confirmed that a letter has been sent to the relevant board to take the initiative forward, referring to PIA as a “national asset.” He further expressed his personal attachment to Abbottabad, a city he considers his “second home,” and assured journalists that a media colony would be established in Abbottabad to provide them with plots.

Dr. Saif pledged that a media colony would be established for the journalists of Abbottabad, ensuring they have access to property ownership. He confirmed that the media colony for Kohat Press Club was in its final stages and a similar project for Abbottabad Press Club was a high priority, with directives already issued by the Chief Minister. Dr. Saif added that necessary funding would also be provided to facilitate this initiative.