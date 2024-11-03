The Dangers of the 26th Amendment

The 26th Amendment to Pakistan’s Constitution, which shifts the power of appointing the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and higher judiciary judges to a parliamentary committee, has raised grave concerns about judicial independence.

Historically, the judiciary has checked executive and legislative overreach, upholding the rule of law. With this amendment, however, political figures—many with accusations of corruption and misconduct—now influence key judicial appointments. This shift jeopardises the impartial administration of justice, threatening judicial credibility and independence, which are essential for fair rulings.

The amendment, passed controversially by a government lacking majority support, was reportedly pushed through using threats and “horse-trading” tactics, undermining its legitimacy. This approach highlights Pakistan’s troubled political climate, where power games overshadow national welfare.

The ramifications of this amendment are profound. Domestically, it weakens the judiciary and erodes public trust, while internationally, it tarnishes Pakistan’s democratic image. Judicial impartiality is essential for peace, law enforcement, and citizens’ confidence in the legal system.

WASIF KHALIQ DAD,

Rawalpindi.