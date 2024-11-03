Tragic house fire in Skardu claims lives of sessions judge’s wife, son

A devastating fire broke out early Sunday morning in the Hamid Garh area of Skardu, claiming the lives of two family members of Sessions Judge Khurshid Ahmed. According to police spokesperson Ghulam Muhammad Shuja, the blaze ignited around 6 AM at the judge’s residence, resulting in the tragic deaths of his 42-year-old wife and 19-year-old son, Minhaaj Khurshid.

Rescue teams, led by SHO Skardu Imtiaz Hussain, swiftly responded to the scene alongside fire brigade personnel. Despite their efforts, the victims succumbed to injuries on the spot. The bodies were subsequently transferred to the Regional Headquarters Hospital in Skardu for post-mortem examination. Judge Khurshid Ahmed, his gunman Police Constable Gulzar, and the household cook Mehfooz, who were also in the house, managed to escape unharmed.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police. DIG Baltistan Asif Iqbal Mehmood and SSP Skardu Nasser Abbas expressed condolences to Judge Khurshid Ahmed, describing the incident as “heart-wrenching.”

Rescue 1122 reported that extensive woodwork and paneling in the house contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. They highlighted the need for a nearby rescue substation, noting that a site had been designated near the Regional Headquarters Hospital in Skardu for this purpose. However, progress on this substation has stalled for two years. Rescue 1122 has urged authorities to expedite the project to enhance response times and reduce the risk of future tragedies in Skardu.