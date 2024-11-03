Sunday, November 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two arrested for de-sealing factory

NEWS WIRE
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The police have arrested two persons on charges of de-sealing their sizing unit in Nishatabad police limits.  Deputy Director Environment Protection Johar Abbas Randhawa some days back had sealed a sizing unit situated at Small Industrial Estate on charges of burning prohibited materials by violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Rules) 2023 but the factory owner de-sealed the sizing unit on his own. After receiving information, the DD Environment resealed the sizing unit and imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on the factory owner in addition to getting two persons arrested from the spot.  Nishatabad police registered a case against the accused and locked them behind bars for further action.  Meanwhile, the Deputy Director Environment Protection also sealed boiler of a towel factory situated at Borewal Road and imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on its owner, a spokesman for Environment Protection Department said here on Saturday.

NA Speaker names five parliamentarians as top judge summons first JCP meeting

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1730525689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024