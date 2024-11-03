Unbroken Resistance

Since the events of October 7, Israel has continued its aggressive actions against the resistance, killing over 42,000 Palestinians, including women and children. Israel’s intensified approach now targets key leaders within groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, following a longstanding strategy to eliminate resistance leaders.

From Yahya Ayyash in 1996 to Ahmad Yassin in 2004, Israel’s assassinations have sought to dismantle resistance. Recently, leaders like Saleh Al-Arouri, Marwan Issa, and Ismail Haniyeh have been targeted, with Yahya Sinwar, a former prisoner who led Hamas after Ismail Haniyeh’s death, among those killed in combat.

Despite the loss of top figures, the resilience of the Palestinian resistance remains. These movements are deeply rooted in ideological and organisational frameworks, making them difficult to extinguish. Israel has not been able to eliminate Hamas or deter the drive for Palestinian liberation.

MANZOOR AHMED,

Lahore.