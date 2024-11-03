Sunday, November 03, 2024
Yasin Malik begins indefinite Hhnger strike in Tihar Jail

Web Desk
6:46 PM | November 03, 2024
Muhammad Yasin Malik, the jailed Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), has launched an indefinite hunger strike in Delhi’s Tihar Jail to protest inadequate medical facilities provided by prison authorities.

In a video statement, Yasin Malik’s daughter, Razia Sultana, compared her father to the “Nelson Mandela” of Kashmir’s Azadi Movement. “My father has announced he will go on hunger strike until death. He was wrongfully imprisoned for crimes he did not commit,” she said, adding that the lack of medical care could prove fatal.

Razia appealed to international human rights organizations and the people of Pakistan to raise their voices for Malik’s health and safety. JKLF Chief Spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar confirmed Malik began the hunger strike on Friday, emphasizing that Malik, a proponent of non-violence and peaceful dialogue for Kashmir’s freedom, is unjustly detained.

Dar expressed serious concern over Malik’s deteriorating health, highlighting that despite multiple court orders and assurances, proper medical treatment has not been provided. He called on world leaders and human rights organizations to intervene urgently, labeling the denial of medical care as a severe violation of human rights.

