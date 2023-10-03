10 terrorists gunned down in Tank IBO: ISPR

At least 10 terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in general area of Pezu, Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists, resultantly, 10 terrorists were killed.

These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous activities against security forces as well as extortion and killing of innocent civilians. A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operation, said ISPR.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement concluded.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir expressed his resolve to go to any extent to establish writ of state in the country.

The army chief expressed these views during a meeting of the apex committee chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in the federal capital. He called the today’s gathering “historic” as heads of all federal and provincial law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were present under one roof.

“Probably, it was for the first time that the meeting was attended by all large and small institutions responsible for security in the country,” Gen Asim Munir said.