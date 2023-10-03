27 people hospitalised after consuming poisonous food

BUREWALA - The condition of at least 27 people deteriorated after consuming poi­sonous food at a local food stall.

According to details, the condition of 27 peo­ple including factory workers deteriorated after eating poisonous food at a food dhaba ad­jacent to a factory in Bu­rewala 367/EB village.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Gaggu Mandi and Burewala hospitals where the condition of two persons was said to be serious.

The owner and staff of the hotel managed to escape from there.

Gaggu Mandi police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

The victims included Muhammad Sarwar, Ijaz, Samir Ahmed, Muhammad Ramzan, Jan Muhammad, Mu­hammad Umar, Ashfaq Ahmed, Sadiq Ali, Mu­hammad Hanif, Mu­hammad Aslam and others.