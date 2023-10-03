2nd death anniversary of Umer Sharif observed

KARACHI -The second death anniversary of renowned actor, King of Comedy, TV and stage per­sonality, Umer Sharif was observed on Monday. He was born on 19th of April, 1960 in Karachi. Umer Sharif started his career from Karachi as a stage performer at the age of 19 in 1974. Some of his pop­ular comedy stage plays include Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Hy. Umer Sharif received Na­tional awards for Best Di­rector and Best Actor in 1992. He was the only ac­tor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year. He also received three Gradu­ate Awards. Umer Sharif was also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan. He died on this day in 2021 in Germany due to protect­ed illness