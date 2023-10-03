36 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI -As many as 36 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,332 in the district. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that, among the new cases,26 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban, six from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and two of each from Chaklala Cantonment and Potohar rural. He said 126 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 95 were confirmed cases while 1,237 were discharged after treatment. Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 21 FIRs, issued tickets to 10, sealed two premises, and a fine of Rs 175,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours. During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 14,948 houses and larvae were found in 899 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 5,145 places, the teams found larvae at 126 sites during outdoor surveillance.