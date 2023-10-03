54,330 challans issued to traffic violators  

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued a staggering 54,330 challans to violators in the last month. Additionally, 2,340 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded at various police stations due to incomplete documentation. According to a CTP spokesperson, motorcyclists topped the list of rule-breakers, with 24,680 motorcyclists receiving challans. Furthermore, 12,281 vehicles were issued challan tickets, and action was taken against 17,369 other commercial vehicles. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan, emphasized CTP’s commitment to making Rawalpindi district road accident-free. Khan dispelled the misconception that traffic wardens were given targets for issuing challans.

Instead, challans are issued solely for citizens’ correction to ensure their safety and that of other road users. The traffic education unit continues to raise awareness about traffic rules through daily efforts on highways and educational initiatives in schools and colleges. Khan urged citizens to be disciplined and responsible while driving to contribute to road safety.