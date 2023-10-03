A Vote of Confidence

The recent defeat of a proposal in the U.S. Congress to cut assistance to Pakistan is a significant testament to the enduring and multifaceted relationship between the two nations. This outcome reaffirms the strategic importance of the bilateral ties between the United States and Pakistan and underscores their shared interests in various domains, including defence, counterterrorism, trade, investment, and education.

Last month, a proposal by Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles aimed at discontinuing U.S. defence assistance to Pakistan as a response to concerns about political dissent was put to a vote. Most lawmakers rejected this amendment, with 298 votes against and 132 in favour. This decision sends a clear message about the recognition of the value of cooperation between the United States and Pakistan.

During the debate, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congresswoman Barbara Lee eloquently argued in favour of continuing assistance to Pakistan. They highlighted the multifaceted and diverse nature of the relationship between the two countries, emphasising their shared democratic values and the history of cooperation, particularly during the Afghan War.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee emphasised the sacrifices made by Pakistani soldiers in the fight against terrorism, further solidifying the bond between the two nations. She also stressed that the move to cut assistance did not accurately reflect the government and the people of Pakistan.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee highlighted the essential role of U.S. assistance in maintaining stability in the region, addressing extremism, and promoting peace and security. She emphasised that this aid was not only strategically significant but also reflected humanitarian concerns, particularly in response to natural disasters like last year’s floods.

In the fiscal year 2024, $135 million has been allocated for Pakistan, earmarked for economic support, healthcare programmes, military education and training, and counterterrorism efforts. This financial commitment underscores the United States’ dedication to supporting Pakistan’s development and security.

While Congressman Ogles criticised Pakistan for various reasons, Ambassador Masood Khan welcomed the decision of the U.S. Congress, seeing it as a reflection of the positive and productive engagement between the two nations. He rightly called for building on this foundation to elevate the U.S.-Pakistan relationship to even greater heights.