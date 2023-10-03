Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Abbasi demands redress of 'injustice' meted out to Nawaz

Web Desk
10:57 PM | October 03, 2023
National

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded redress of “injustice” meted out to Nawaz Sharif in the past.

Abbasi, following his meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London, said that they had a comprehensive discussion on the national issues. He said he presented his suggestions to Nawaz Sharif during the meeting. 

Stressing the removal of a prime minister (Nawaz Sharif) over not drawing a salary from his son, Abbasi questioned whether a bigger wrongdoing could be done.

However, he emphasised that politics should not be driven by revenge, asserting that he holds no grudges against anyone.

The former prime minister Abbasi reaffirmed his 35-year association with Nawaz Sharif and expressed that he had no reservations about any of the party leaders.

He clarified that he was not part of the consultation process regarding Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan. He said that it's the government's responsibility to act against those involved in the 9/5 related incidents.

Pakistan sets Nov 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave country

Abbasi said that if PML-N emerges victorious, the party will decide the prime ministership.
 

