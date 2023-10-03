Tuesday, October 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anti-polio drive kicks off in Bahawalpur

APP
October 03, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  The five-day anti-polio campaign started today in the Bahawalpur district in which more than 0.8 million children up to five years old age will be vac­cinated against polio. 

The door-to-door campaign will continue till October 4 in which polio teams will go door-to-door to give polio drops to children. The left-out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity on October 5 and October 6. As many as 3276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams will work in the field during the polio campaign. 

Special teams have been formed for vaccinating children residing in remote areas of Cholistan. In addition, 132 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 667 Area In-charges will supervise the cam­paign. Children will also be given vitamin-A cap­sules to improve their immunity.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1696225872.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023