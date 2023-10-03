Anti-polio drive targeting 2m children kicks off

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner La­hore Rafia Haider formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vac­cine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Mon­day. During the seven-day drive starting from Oct 02 to 08, as many as two million children under five years of age would be administrated anti-polio drops and for this purpose, 6404 teams had been formed. Talking on the occasion, DC Rafia Haider said that Union Council Monitoring Officers and Area In-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success. She maintained that all district officers and assistant com­missioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsils.Rafia urged the par­ents to get their children ad­ministered anti-polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability. “Polio free Lahore is our mission”, she added. Meanwhile, Assistant Com­missioner Model Town Sa­hibzada Yousaf inspected UC-127 to check polio work­ers’ attendance and perfor­mance. AC Shalimar Anam Fatima visited UC 52 to re­view performance of mobile