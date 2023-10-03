Tuesday, October 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anti-polio drive targeting 2m children kicks off

Our Staff Reporter
October 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Deputy Commissioner La­hore Rafia Haider formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vac­cine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Mon­day. During the seven-day drive starting from Oct 02 to 08, as many as two million children under five years of age would be administrated anti-polio drops and for this purpose, 6404 teams had been formed. Talking on the occasion, DC Rafia Haider said that Union Council Monitoring Officers and Area In-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success. She maintained that all district officers and assistant com­missioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsils.Rafia urged the par­ents to get their children ad­ministered anti-polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability. “Polio free Lahore is our mission”, she added. Meanwhile, Assistant Com­missioner Model Town Sa­hibzada Yousaf inspected UC-127 to check polio work­ers’ attendance and perfor­mance. AC Shalimar Anam Fatima visited UC 52 to re­view performance of mobile

Autumn celebrated at Japan envoy’s residence

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1696279327.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023