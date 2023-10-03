Apex committee reviews law and order situation in country

The meeting of the National Apex Committee is underway in Islamabad to discuss the law and order situation in the country.

Pakistan has recently seen a spike in terror attacks including in Mastung and Hangu.

The meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, is being attended by COAS General Asim Munir, the chief ministers of four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

High-ranked security officials are also attending the meeting.

Overall law and order situation in the country and progress on the National Action Plan is being reviewed in the meeting.

On Saturday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reaffirmed that Pakistan armed forces’ operation against terrorists would continue unabated and they will not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the Army Chief made these remarks during his visit to Quetta today, where he was briefed on recent terrorist attacks in Mastung and Zhob.

The briefing was also attended by Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Chief Minister Balochistan and key provincial ministers along with senior civil and military officials.

COAS Munir paid rich tribute to martyrs, saying that such terror incidents on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, depicts the “ill intent of the Khawarij, who have the backing of state sponsors of terrorism”.