At least 10 migrants killed in Mexico truck accident

TUXTLA GUTIÉRREZ-At least 10 Cuban migrants were killed and 25 injured on Sunday when a cargo truck carrying them overturned in southern Mexico, the latest fatal crash involving US-bound migrants, local officials reported. The accident took place in southern Chiapas state, near the border with Guatemala, the report said.

A source in the prosecutor’s office who spoke on grounds of anonymity told AFP the victims were apparently from Cuba and all were women, including one minor. The accident occurred on a highway along the Pacific coast between the towns of Pijijiapan and Tonala, where migrants often travel as they attempt to reach the United States -- part of a flow drawing increasingly urgent attention in Washington. The truck, its body built partly of wood, was destroyed, with the migrants’ clothes, bags and backpacks strewn around it. On Thursday, two migrants died when a truck overturned in the Chiapas municipality of Mezcalapa. Thousands of migrants from different countries have been traveling across Mexico in cramped buses, trailers and freight trains -- or on foot -- in an attempt to reach the United States.