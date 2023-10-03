Autumn celebrated at Japan envoy’s residence

ISLAMABAD-: The spirit of valuing each season and seasonal transitions is deeply rooted in Japanese culture. During the transition from summer to winter, and from winter to summer, people in Japan especially respect the significance of nature. A fruitful autumn is just as festive as a beautiful blooming spring in Japan.

To keep this spirit alive, Madam WADA Naoko, spouse of the Ambassador of Japan, hosted an event at the Ambassador’s residence titled “How Beautiful the Moon is” to welcome the autumn season together with friends from the diplomatic community in Islamabad. The event began with an informative lecture about the significance of autumn to the Japanese people, with a particular focus on Tsukimi (Japan’s Moon-Viewing tradition). This autumn tradition has uniquely evolved into various scenes such as festivals, art, and Japanese cuisine.

Madam WADA highlighted the spirit of celebrating the change of seasons while she is in Pakistan, which is currently transitioning from a very hot summer to a cooler autumn. She emphasized that the celebration of the full moon is an ancient tradition widely practised in Japan to this day. Following the lecture, participants experienced autumn through traditional Japanese cuisine curated by the Japanese chef. Attendees also enjoyed beautiful photos of the Moon taken in Pakistan displayed on the screen.