Tuesday, October 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Azerbaijan unveils reintegration plan for Armenians in Karabakh

Azerbaijan unveils reintegration plan for Armenians in Karabakh
Anadolu
9:00 AM | October 03, 2023
International

Azerbaijan on Monday unveiled a plan for the reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh, state media reported.

According to a document published by Azerbaijani state news agency AzerTag, Azerbaijan ensures equality of rights and freedoms for all, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or language.

The administration of territories inhabited by Armenians will be conducted through special representative offices appointed by the president of Azerbaijan, with the participation of local residents. Local administrations, called municipalities, will be formed through elections.

Azerbaijan's law enforcement agencies will maintain public order and the safety of residents in the territory, and local residents will have the opportunity to work within these agencies.

The Armenian population of Karabakh will be guaranteed the right to preserve and develop their culture, freedom of religion, and the use of the Armenian language, it said, adding that residents will also benefit from the national system of remuneration and social privileges applied throughout the country.

Autumn celebrated at Japan envoy’s residence

Azerbaijan's national currency will be in full circulation in Karabakh, and the government will provide tax and customs preferences to support the special economic regime introduced to stimulate economic development in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

The Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh on Sept. 19 to establish constitutional order in the region.

Illegal Armenian armed forces in Karabakh surrendered after the 24-hour operation.

Azerbaijan, having established full sovereignty in the region, has called on the Armenian population to become part of Azerbaijani society.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1696279327.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023