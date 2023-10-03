Bilawal hits out at Fazl for suggesting election delay

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari on Monday said that the PPP is the only political party in the country that want­ed timely elections.

Without naming Paki­stan Democratic Move­ment leader Maula­na Fazlur Rehman, the PPP chairman said that sometimes someone begins talking about the weather that ‘it is very cold in February and January so how will we contest elec­tions while others talk about the law and or­der situation. How so-called political leaders are coming up with ex­cuses to delay the polls, he asked.

“The PPP will con­tinue its politics and would not rest before securing the notifi­cation for an election date,” he asserted. Bil­awal further said that the PPP was ready to present its ideology and manifesto be­fore the public as a part of its preparations for the upcoming elections. In a media talk earlier, PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani echoed Bilawal’s remarks. “I have read Fazlur Rehman’s statement … apart from him, no one has raised any objections to elec­tions in January,” he said.

Bilawal’s statement appeared to be a criticism of JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s con­cerns over holding elections in Balochistan and Khyber Pakh­tun¬khwa at a time when they remain grip¬¬ped by intense winter. Talking about the dis­course over the timing of elec­tions today, Bilawal said the public should realise who was running away from accountabil­ity in polls and who was ready to present themselves for an­swerability before voters.

The ex-prime minister also stated that any party that had reservations about delimita­tion should raise the issue with the ECP. Meanwhile, PPP veter­an leader Farhatullah Babar has said the “vibes say no elections” and warned of the consequences of “denying people free choice”, which he stated could invite di­saster. In a media talk on Sun­day, the JUI-F chief had said it was not possible to hold general elections in KP and Balochistan in January. “In January, weather would be harsh in Chitral, Khu­zdar, and other parts of KP and Balochistan,” he had said.