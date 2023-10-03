Tuesday, October 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal hits out at Fazl for suggesting election delay

Bilawal hits out at Fazl for suggesting election delay
News Desk
October 03, 2023
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari on Monday said that the PPP is the only political party in the country that want­ed timely elections.

Without naming Paki­stan Democratic Move­ment leader Maula­na Fazlur Rehman, the PPP chairman said that sometimes someone begins talking about the weather that ‘it is very cold in February and January so how will we contest elec­tions while others talk about the law and or­der situation. How so-called political leaders are coming up with ex­cuses to delay the polls, he asked. 

“The PPP will con­tinue its politics and would not rest before securing the notifi­cation for an election date,” he asserted. Bil­awal further said that the PPP was ready to present its ideology and manifesto be­fore the public as a part of its preparations for the upcoming elections. In a media talk earlier, PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani echoed Bilawal’s remarks. “I have read Fazlur Rehman’s statement … apart from him, no one has raised any objections to elec­tions in January,” he said.

Autumn celebrated at Japan envoy’s residence

Bilawal’s statement appeared to be a criticism of JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s con­cerns over holding elections in Balochistan and Khyber Pakh­tun¬khwa at a time when they remain grip¬¬ped by intense winter. Talking about the dis­course over the timing of elec­tions today, Bilawal said the public should realise who was running away from accountabil­ity in polls and who was ready to present themselves for an­swerability before voters.

The ex-prime minister also stated that any party that had reservations about delimita­tion should raise the issue with the ECP. Meanwhile, PPP veter­an leader Farhatullah Babar has said the “vibes say no elections” and warned of the consequences of “denying people free choice”, which he stated could invite di­saster. In a media talk on Sun­day, the JUI-F chief had said it was not possible to hold general elections in KP and Balochistan in January. “In January, weather would be harsh in Chitral, Khu­zdar, and other parts of KP and Balochistan,” he had said.

Homicide investigation unit solves double murder case

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1696279327.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023