PESHAWAR - In a concerted effort to address the growing concern of breast cancer, Benazir Women University and Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) organised a Breast Cancer Awareness Day event at the Benazir Women University campus in Peshawar.

Dr Sadia Nazim, Head of RMI’s Breast Care Unit, played a pivotal role in the event. Addressing the gathering, she highlighted the stark disparities in breast cancer incidence between urban and rural areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.