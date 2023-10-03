CIRCLE, L’Oréal Fund for Women collaborate

LAHORE-The women-led not-for-profit tech startup CIRCLE, in collaboration with L’Oréal Fund for Women programme, which aims to support women in vulnerable situations through digital literacy and entrepreneurial skills, announced a groundbreaking partnership with the launch of pioneering CIRCLE Nano Influencer Academy for Women, aimed at equipping 1,500 creative women with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age, gain a strong footing in the online world, and achieve financial independence.

In today’s fast-moving digital landscape, social media has become an influential platform for personal expression and entrepreneurship. Embracing digital is just not an option: it has become an indispensable part of people’s lives and an even more integral tool for businesses to increase their customer base. The power of social media to influence consumer buying is therefore undeniable. Considering this current landscape, CIRCLE’s Nano Influencer Academy for Women, aims to equip aspiring nano influencers with detailed, practical knowledge of social media platforms.

The program also encompasses essential training in effective monetization strategies on popular social media platforms. The program is designed to nurture the potential of young Pakistani women, providing them with insights that they can utilize to become successful nano influencers in their chosen niches. Therefore, by empowering women, this initiative aims to bridge the existing gender divide and pave the way towards a more inclusive and empowered society.

In Pakistan, over 87 million people use the Internet, while 72 million people utilize various social media networking platforms. The widespread use of the Internet and social media has amplified the reach of influencers, leading to an ever-increasing surge in influencer marketing.