CM expresses solidarity with martyred cop’s family

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the residence of the late police official, Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, who was martyred in a terrorist attack on the Isa Khel Kundal check post in Mianwali. Chief Minister Naqvi also made a stop at the Kundal Check Post to uplift the spirits of the Police force, said a handout issued here. During his visit, he met with the mother, brothers, wife, and children of the late Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, offering his condolences and showing heartfelt affection towards the family. In a gracious gesture, the CM announced that the road leading to Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan’s residence would be named after him, and immediate measures would be taken to construct and repair the 4 km stretch.