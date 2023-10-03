CM expresses solidarity with martyred cop’s family

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the residence of the late police official, Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, who was martyred in a terrorist attack on the Isa Khel Kundal check post in Mianwali. Chief Minister Naqvi also made a stop at the Kundal Check Post to uplift the spirits of the Police force, said a handout issued here. During his visit, he met with the mother, brothers, wife, and children of the late Sha­heed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan, offering his condolences and showing heartfelt affec­tion towards the family. In a gracious ges­ture, the CM announced that the road lead­ing to Shaheed Haroon-ur-Rashid Khan’s residence would be named after him, and immedi­ate measures would be taken to construct and repair the 4 km stretch.