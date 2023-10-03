CM for ensuring quality education, improving school conditions

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi of­ficially launched the special education admission campaign and initiated the distribution of assis­tive devices for special children at a local hotel on Monday. In his address, Chief Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude towards all those involved in serving special children, em­phasizing that it was both a re­ligious and worldly obligation to care for them. He pledged unwavering commitment to the Department of Special Education, assuring prompt approval of all special education projects. High­lighting the expansion of special centers in areas like Johar Town, the chief minister reaffirmed that endeavors for special children would be undertaken as acts of duty and devo­tion. Reflecting on his visit to the Government Pilot School on Wahdat Road, he expressed per­sonal dismay at the situation. The school, hous­ing 1,650 students, had only 60 appointed teach­ers, with 35 on Election Commission duty and the rest on leave. A mere 10 to 15 teachers were left to educate the vast student population, lead­ing to a concerning decline in quality. Naqvi as­serted that the responsibility for rectifying these conditions lies with the administration, not the children. He called attention to the collective responsibility of the Education department, its secretary, and minister in ensuring quality edu­cation and improving school conditions. Notable figures like Akhtar Rasool, Qari Sadaqat Ali, Za­heer, Bilal, and Naveed Anjum had all attended the Pilot School on Wahdat Road, which, Chief Minister Naqvi lamented, had been grievously neglected. Condemning the water quality, Chief Minister Naqvi stated that children were being subjected to harm in the name of drinking water. He uncovered a distressing revelation: students were facing an impending exam on Islamic Stud­ies without having received any prior education. Books and notebooks lay untouched, as there was no one to teach. Students reported that when teachers did attend class, they were often preoccupied with their mobile phones or doz­ing off. Mohsin Naqvi addressed the media’s role in the state of the Pilot School on Wahdat Road, urging them to amplify such crucial issues. He underscored that in seven years, not a single teacher had been appointed for 11th and 12th classes, a testa­ment to the dire condition of the entire education department. With over half a million employees in the education sector, Naqvi questioned whether schools unable to function adequately should remain open. Acknowledging the need for proactive efforts, he regretfully not­ed that it took eight months to uncover the dire state of this school. He concluded the event by presenting wheelchairs, hearing aids, and white canes to special children, while also awarding medals and prizes to exceptional students in both academics and sports. Chief Minister Naqvi took the time to inspect stalls featuring handi­crafts, paintings, and clothing crafted by the spe­cial children. Notable speakers included Anisa Qabore from Global Partnership and the Secre­tary of Special Education, with Provincial Minis­ters Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, and Commissioner Lahore in attendance.