COAS Munir vows to establish writ of state

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir expressed his resolve to go to any extent to establish writ of state in the country.

The army chief expressed these views during a meeting of the apex committee chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in the federal capital. He called the today’s gathering “historic” as heads of all federal and provincial law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were present under one roof.

“Probably, it was for the first time that the meeting was attended by all large and small institutions responsible for security in the country,” Gen Asim Munir said.

COAS said the life of every Pakistani citizen was more valuable than anything else, adding that Pakistan had only one option and “that is we have to rise and stand to the challenges”.

At the end of the apex commit, the Pakistan Army chief also recited Allama Iqbal’s poetry, aiming at arch-rival India.