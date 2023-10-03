CTD conducts search operation in Capital

Islamabad-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police has conducted a search and combing operation within the jurisdiction of the Sabzi Mandi police station.

This operation is being conducted following special directives from the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. Similar operations are being carried out in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of Islamabad’s citizens. During this search and combing operation in the Sabzi Mandi police station area, 31 suspicious individuals and 51 foreigners were shifted to the police station for verification purposes.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the purpose of these operations is to enhance security in the Federal Capital. He directed all zonal officers to continue these operations in their respective areas.

Additionally, in the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 10 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession. These actions are part of the police’s intensified crackdown against criminal elements to eliminate crime in the city. Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are underway. Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has instructed police officials to intensify their efforts against criminal elements to ensure the safety and security of citizens.