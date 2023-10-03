Dr Adil’s book on hidden aspects of Pak history launched

ISLAMABAD-Dr Farooq Adil’s book titled “Hum ne Jo Bhula Diya,” which uncovers hidden aspects of -Pakistani history, was launched at the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Speaking at the launch ceremony, AIOU’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, highlighted the university’s legacy since its establishment in 1974. With over 46 lac graduates serving in key positions across the country, the university plays a significant role in education.

Dr. Nasir also noted that the university boasts 53 regional offices and an enrollment of over 10 lac students. AIOU will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, with seminars, conferences, and educational events planned throughout the year to mark this milestone.

Yunus Emre Institute’s Director, Prof. Dr. Halil Tokar, emphasized the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and Turkey. He mentioned that Turkey has established three Yunus Emre Institutes in Pakistan, with one at Allama Iqbal Open University, to strengthen this relationship. Both countries have supported each other in challenging times.

Dr. Farooq Adil, discussing the background of his book, mentioned that he was approached by the BBC to write about Pakistan’s hidden history. Other speakers, including Fateh Muhammad Malik, Abdul Jabbar Mirza, Khurshid Nadeem, and Muhammad Hameed Shahid, provided feedback on the book. The event was hosted by the Head of the Department of History, Dr. Kishwar Sultana, and Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid.