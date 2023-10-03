Tuesday, October 03, 2023
ECP fixes case to remove PTI chief from party leadership

Web Desk
7:28 PM | October 03, 2023
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued the schedule of upcoming cases including the petition to remove the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman from the party headship and to withdraw the party's symbol (bat).

The preliminary hearing for removal of the PTI Chairman from his position will be held on October 10.

Khalid Mahmood Khan had filed a petition requesting the PTI chief's removal, while Muhammad Aun Saqlain called for the withdrawal of the party symbol.

The Election Commission has sent notices to the petitioners and will conduct the initial hearing for both cases on the next date.

