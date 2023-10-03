ECP gives 3-day time to remove CDA board members

ISLAMABAD-On Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a three-day deadline to the Interior Ministry to remove CDA board members and submit a compliance report to the commission.

The ECP had previously directed the city managers twice to remove CDA board members and replace them with civic authority officers of good reputation. However, the interim government had been reluctant to implement these directions.

Consequently, a meeting was convened at the ECP on Monday, where the Secretary Interior and Secretary of Establishment were called to explain their position regarding non-compliance with the commission’s orders.

The Secretary Establishment Division briefed that the Member (IT), being a technical post, was allowed to continue his job, while Member (Estate) has been replaced with a grade 19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, Tariq Salam. Furthermore, a proposal to appoint Dr Khalid Hafiz as Member (Engineering) has been approved by the Punjab Government. The secretary establishment assured the commission that summaries for the repatriation of the remaining board members have been forwarded and that ECP’s directions would be complied with.

However, the Commission expressed serious concern and directed the replacement of the remaining members, with a compliance report to be sent within three days. At present, Amir Abbas Khan holds the post of Member Administration, Waseem Hayat Bajwa is Member Planning and Design, and Mazhar Hussain Shah is the Member Finance, while Nauman Khalid is in charge of the newly created post of Member Technology and Digitalisation.

In most organizations, the boards serve as policy-making bodies with limited involvement in day-to-day affairs. However, in CDA, board members wield significant control over various departments, and the absence of permanent board members has led to public suffering.