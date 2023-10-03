ECP to invite international observers for upcoming general elections

Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to write Ministry of Foreign Affairs to invite international observers for upcoming general elections.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Commission in Islamabad on Tuesday with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair.

It was also decided to expedite process of cases of those international observers who have already made request to observe the electoral process.

The Commission also directed to convene Inter Ministerial Meeting on 16th of this month in which a course of action will be decided on this issue.

The Election Commission accorded approval to the code of conduct for International Observers and also allowed to publish it on priority basis.

Matters related to the upcoming general elections were also discussed in the meeting and directives were issued to finalize all matters as per schedule related to elections.