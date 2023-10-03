Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Egypt’s Sisi to run for 3rd term in office

Anadolu
2:33 PM | October 03, 2023
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Monday announced that he will run for a third term in office.  

Sisi, whose current term six-year term ends in 2024, was widely expected to run again in the presidential polls, slated for December. 

In a televised speech, Sisi said that he will seek a new presidential term. 

The announcement came as thousands of Egyptians gathered in several squares in Egypt to show support for Sisi’s candidacy for a third term in office. 

Egypt will hold presidential elections on Dec. 10-12. 

Candidates seeking to run in the elections can file for candidacy on Oct. 5-14, according to the country’s election authority. 

Seven political figures have announced plans to run, including Ahmed Tantawi, a former parliamentarian, who is seen as a strong opposition candidate if he officially enters the race. 

Candidates seeking to run must secure endorsements from 20 lawmakers or 25,000 registered voters across at least 15 provinces, with a minimum of 1,000 endorsements from each governorate.

