Tuesday, October 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Environmental impact

October 03, 2023
Opinions, Letters

One of the most direct and vis­ible impacts of human activi­ties is pollution. This includes air pollution from industries, trans­portation, and burning fossil fuels; water pollution from industrial discharges, agricultural runoff, and improper waste disposal; and soil pollution from chemical contam­inants like pesticides and heavy metals. The clearing of forests for agriculture, urban development, and logging has significant envi­ronmental impacts. It reduces bio­diversity, disrupts local and global climate patterns, and contributes to soil erosion. The burning of fos­sil fuels (coal, oil, and natural gas) for energy, along with deforesta­tion, leads to an excess of green­house gases like carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. This contrib­utes to global warming and climate change, which have far-reaching effects on weather patterns, sea levels, and ecosystems.

AMANULLAH,

Karachi.

Autumn celebrated at Japan envoy’s residence

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1696225872.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023