FIA arrests suspect over human trafficking

MULTAN - A sub-agent who was reportedly involved in people trafficking to Saudi Arabia for beggarly reasons on an Umrah visa was caught during a raid by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The arrested accused nominated in the case FIR No 167/23 has been identified as Rab Nawaz s/o Sarfraz.

The accused instigated two persons Mujahid Iqbal and Tanveer Abbas for begging on Umrah visa. FIA Multan circle was conducting raids to arrest the other accused.

It’s worth mentioning here that the FIA teams have conducted two separate raids at Multan International airport recently and took passengers into custody who were travelling to KSA for begging purposes on Umrah visa.

During immigration, they revealed that they would beg there and half of the begged amount would be handed over to the sub agents.