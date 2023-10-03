FM to visit China from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will pay a two-day official visit to China from tomor­row (October 4) to participate in the 3rd Trans-Hi­malaya Forum for International Cooperation, be­ing held in Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region from 4th of this month.

The Foreign Minister is visiting China at the spe­cial invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the Foreign Office said yesterday.

The Trans-Himalaya Forum was initiated in 2018 to deepen practical cooperation among re­gional countries on diverse subjects including geographical connectivity, environmental protec­tion, ecological preservation, and enhancing cul­tural linkages. The last in-person meeting of the Forum was held in 2019.

The theme of this year’s Forum is “Ecological Civilization and Environmental Protection.”

During his stay in Tibet, the Foreign Minister will address the opening ceremony of the Trans-Hima­laya Forum. He will also meet with several region­al dignitaries including the Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, Foreign Minister of China and Interim Foreign Minister of Afghanistan.