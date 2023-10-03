Gilani blames PTI govt’s poor policies for recent wave of terrorism

MULTAN - Former Prime Minister, Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, on Monday, blamed the poor policies of the former government of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the recent string of terrorism in the country. Gillani during his visit to a private university told reporters that level playing should be given to all political parties except those who were involved in the May 9 attacks. All political forces had agreed to frame a National Action Plan (NAP) when they were left with no option, Gilani said and add­ed it meant that neither Paki­stan nor other countries would allow its soil to be used against one another. The ex-prime min­ister recalled military opera­tions in Malakand and Swat that restored peace in the coun­try. Replying to a question, Gi­lani said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee in its recent meet­ing had given all powers to Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for reconciliatory politics.