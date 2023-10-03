Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Health deptt told to improve routine polio immunisation

Agencies
October 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has di­rected the health depart­ment to improve routine immunization across the province for a complete eradication of polio. He is­sued this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Civil Secre­tariat here on Monday. The meeting reviewed health reforms and measures to control polio, dengue, and conjunctivitis. It was de­cided that a special cam­paign to improve routine immunization would be launched in eight districts - Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Gujarat and Pakpattan. The Chief Secretary Punjab ordered that the ongoing national anti-polio campaign in the province be made a suc­cess and 100 percent cov­erage of missed children be ensured. 

LAHORE: Labourers carrying baskets of bananas on their head during auction as shopkeepers participated in bidding at Fruit Market.—APP

Autumn celebrated at Japan envoy’s residence

Agencies

