Health deptt told to improve routine polio immunisation

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has di­rected the health depart­ment to improve routine immunization across the province for a complete eradication of polio. He is­sued this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Civil Secre­tariat here on Monday. The meeting reviewed health reforms and measures to control polio, dengue, and conjunctivitis. It was de­cided that a special cam­paign to improve routine immunization would be launched in eight districts - Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Gujarat and Pakpattan. The Chief Secretary Punjab ordered that the ongoing national anti-polio campaign in the province be made a suc­cess and 100 percent cov­erage of missed children be ensured.

