Health deptt told to improve routine polio immunisation

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed the health department to improve routine immunization across the province for a complete eradication of polio. He issued this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The meeting reviewed health reforms and measures to control polio, dengue, and conjunctivitis. It was decided that a special campaign to improve routine immunization would be launched in eight districts - Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Gujarat and Pakpattan. The Chief Secretary Punjab ordered that the ongoing national anti-polio campaign in the province be made a success and 100 percent coverage of missed children be ensured.
LAHORE: Labourers carrying baskets of bananas on their head during auction as shopkeepers participated in bidding at Fruit Market.—APP