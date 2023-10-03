Hearing in 190 million pond, toshakhana cases fixed for Oct 4

Objections were raised against the two applications filed against the bail plea of the PTI chairman for his absence in the 190 million pond and toshakhana cases.

The Islamabad High Court registrar office has fixed the hearing of the applications with on October 4 (tomorrow).

The bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar will hear the case.

The petitioner argued the NAB court cancelled the bail upon non-compliance and the decision against the PTI chairman was subsided on August 10, 2013.

It was submitted that the interim bail plea of the PTI chairman should be accepted unless the final decision was made.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman was also made a party to the case.