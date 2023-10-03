Tuesday, October 03, 2023
HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships

Agencies
October 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Higher Education Commis­sion (HEC) has invited ap­plications for the London Commonwealth Scholarship Programme, in Masters and PhD disciplines. The HES lo­cal chapter sources told APP on Monday that the Com­monwealth Scholarships are funded by the Com­monwealth and Develop­ment Office in London. Out of 30,000 scholarships, 26 programmes are available for Masters and 30 pro­grammes for PhD. Applica­tion deadline for the cur­rent HEC Commonwealth Masters and PhD scholar­ships is October 17, and applications must be sub­mitted on both the HEC and Commonwealth portals. The CSC portal is open for appli­cations up till October 17, 2023. Moreover, the Govern­ment of Switzerland, in col­laboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has also announced an ‘Excellence Scholarship Programme’ for Pakistani students for the upcoming academic year 2024-25.

Autumn celebrated at Japan envoy’s residence

