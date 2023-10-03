HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships

LAHORE - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications for the London Commonwealth Scholarship Programme, in Masters and PhD disciplines. The HES local chapter sources told APP on Monday that the Commonwealth Scholarships are funded by the Commonwealth and Development Office in London. Out of 30,000 scholarships, 26 programmes are available for Masters and 30 programmes for PhD. Application deadline for the current HEC Commonwealth Masters and PhD scholarships is October 17, and applications must be submitted on both the HEC and Commonwealth portals. The CSC portal is open for applications up till October 17, 2023. Moreover, the Government of Switzerland, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has also announced an ‘Excellence Scholarship Programme’ for Pakistani students for the upcoming academic year 2024-25.