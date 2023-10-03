Hesco claims recovery of almost Rs2.71b from consumers, electricity thieves in 25 days

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs2.713 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers as well as in fines from the electricity thieves.

The company’s spokesperson Sadiq Kubar informed here on Monday that 1,059 letters for registration of FIRs against electricity thieves had also been submitted in various police stations during the ongoing crackdown against theft and for the recovery.

According to him, the police had so far lodged 407 FIRs besides arresting 35 suspected thieves.

He told that the power supply from 1,118 pole mounted transformers had been disconnected so far including the removal of 221 PMTs against 2hich unpaid dues had accrued to Rs364 million.

He apprised that the highest recoveries of Rs318.28 million and Rs274.75 million were made on September 18 and September 15, respectively, from the defaulting consumers while the lowest recovery of Rs36.9 million was done on September 12.

He apprised that on the directives of the caretaker Prime Minister Awaar-ul Haq Kakar and the Energy Ministry, the clampdown continued in all the 13 districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Benazirabad divisions which were powered by HESCO.

He said the company was not only taking action against the theft but it was also providing hassle free connections to the consumers.

He added that HESCO would continue the crackdown against the theft and even if its employees were found conniving in the theft the company would not spare them.