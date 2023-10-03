Homicide investigation unit solves double murder case

Rawalpindi-The investigators of the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station Ramna have successfully solved a double murder case by arresting two suspects.

On July 13, 2023, the Ramna police station received an application from a citizen reporting that his friends, namely Muhammad Wazir, Taj Muhammad, and Muhammad Abid, had been shot by unknown assailants, resulting in serious injuries.

Unfortunately, Muhammad Wazir and Taj Muhammad later succumbed to their injuries and died.

Following this incident, the Ramna police registered an FIR (no. 492/23) and constituted a special investigation team. Through the utilization of all available resources, including technical and scientific methods, the police arrested two accused, Inam Ullah and Waqas, while further investigation is ongoing.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed senior officials to intensify efforts against individuals involved in criminal activities and prioritize the safety of citizens. The police maintain a zero-tolerance policy against violence and crime, ensuring that the accused faces strict legal action.

The police commend the performance of their teams and continue to pursue criminal elements relentlessly.