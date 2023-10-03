Irsa releases 161,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD- Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 161,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 96,000 cusecs. According to the data re­leased by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1539.13 feet and was 141.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 49,100 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs respectively. The wa­ter level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1224.85 feet, which was 174.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 10,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respec­tively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 90,600, 90,000, 94,100 and 47,100 cusecs respectively.