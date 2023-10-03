Karachiites will not forgive traitors over flawed census, says Naeemur Rehman

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that Karachiites won’t forgive the traitors of Karachi over flawed census that compromised the future of the mega city. The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Karachiites will avenge the decade long injustice in the upcoming general elections as it will be the political death of all those parties who played a nefarious role in this regard. He further said that the previous regimes have brought Karachiites to the brink of an outburst and the only way to avoid mayhem in the society is to hold merit based, free and fair, transparent general elections in the country. He further said that Karachi generates 99 percent of the total sales tax collected in Sindh but thanks to the politics of interests by the Pakistan People Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, the mega city receives noting in return. He further said that the two parties played a nefarious and criminal role in under counting of the population in Karachi. As many as 14.7 million individuals were skipped in the enumeration process, he said, adding that by all means, including the number of electricity and gas metres to consumption of wheat and rice in the city to data of the polio programme and the National Database and Registration Authority, the population of Karachi would be more than 35 million. He further said that the collaboration between the PPP and the MQM deprived Karachiites of their due representation in both houses of the parliament as well as their share in national and provincial resources.