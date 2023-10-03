Knee injury rules Arshad Nadeem out of Asian Games 2023

Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem was ruled out of the Asian Games due to a knee injury, POA officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the statement released by POA, Arshad complained of pain in his knees after the first session in Hangzhou.

“After arrival at Hangzhou at the first training session on 27th September 2023, Mr. Arshad Nadeem revealed and complained to Dr. Asad Abbas, who was accompanying him on the trip, that he has been grappling with persistent pain for several months, a concern that has become particularly pressing in the aftermath of the World Athletics Championship,” the statement highlighted.

“On 2nd October, he again complained of pain in the right knee and expressed a desire to undergo an evaluation to determine the impact on his ability to participate in the Javelin Throw event. The chief medical officer of the Pakistan Contingent recommended a comprehensive check-up.”

The statement further said that the Javelin thrower, after consulting the medical personnel, decided not to participate in the Asian Games in order to prevent any untoward situation that may hinder his training program and participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.