Tuesday, October 03, 2023
KP Livestock Dept to host int’l expo

Staff Reporter
October 03, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   In a historic development, the Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is gearing up to host a two-day International Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries Expo on Wednesday and Thursday.

This marks a significant milestone as it is the first-ever international agriculture, livestock, and fisheries expo to grace the region.

The Paramount Club, located on the Northern Bypass in Peshawar, will be the vibrant hub for this event. This exposition is poised to meet the long-standing demand of manufacturers for a professionally managed B2B and B2C exhibition, facilitating interactions and transactions between domestic and international attendees and leading global agricultural and livestock technology companies. Furthermore, it presents a golden opportunity to explore diverse business and investment prospects across Pakistan.

Staff Reporter

