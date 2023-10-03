Lawmakers grill Dutch ex-FM over EU climate post bid

BRUSSELS-European lawmakers will on Monday grill former Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra on his bid for a top European Union climate post, in the face of criticism from green activists over his past ties to the oil industry.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has proposed the conservative politician, 48, take on the climate portfolio after his compatriot Frans Timmermans returned to domestic Dutch politics. Timmermans had been a powerful executive vice president on the commission, in charge of overseeing the ambitious climate pact known as the European Green Deal.

That job has passed to Slovakia’s commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Brussels now wants Hoesktra to serve under him as the official in charge of “climate action”.