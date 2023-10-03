Tuesday, October 03, 2023
LDA to auction shops, plots

Staff Reporter
October 03, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE -   Un­der the auspices of Lahore De­velopment Authority (LDA), all shops on the first floor of Lib­erty Park and Ride Plaza will be auctioned on Wednesday. Shops will be auctioned for a 5-year lease and for the convenience of businesspeople and a grace period of 3 months will also be given. LDA will lease all shops to a major business group or party.

Parking sites in Jubilee Town, Marquee Site, and Gulshan-e-Ravi will also be available for lease in the auction. Residen­tial and commercial plots of LDA societies, including Jubilee Town, Avenue One, Tajpura, Mustafa Town, Quaid-e-Azam Town, Sabzazar, and New Gar­den Town, will also be included in the auction.

