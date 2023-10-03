LESCO recovers Rs 12m from 319 defaulters in 19-day recovery campaign

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collabora­tion with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 12 million from 319 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhu­pura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 19th day of its recovery campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that on the 19th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Za­far Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstand­ing dues of Rs 1.39 million from 40 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 5.56 million from 50 defaulters in Eastern Circle. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Mate­rial Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsil­dar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.17 mil­lion from 38 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 260,000 from 07 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Fa­rooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana­Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recov­ered Rs 860,000 from 40 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 960,000 from 27 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 790,000 from 63 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.15 million from 54 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 555 million from 16,261 default­ers in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 64.54 million from 1,791 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 136.69 million from 1,913 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 79.28 million from 2,059 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 36.33 million from 1,071 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 34.87 million from 1,291 de­faulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 73.10 million from 1,518 de­faulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 36.26 million from 2,456 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 93.98 million from 4,162 defaulters in Kasur Circle. For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LE­SCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to defaulters and vowed to continue action against them. Meanwhile, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 11,578 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during 25 days of a grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has so far submitted FIR applications against 11,478 electricity thieves, out of which 10,505 FIRs have been registered in respective police sta­tions, while 3,484 accused have been arrested. The spokesman said that all electricity thieves have been charged so far with 24,250,725 detection units amounting to Rs 1,096,413,102. Grand anti-power theft op­erations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is su­pervising the operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 25th consecutive day (October 02) of the campaign, the spokesman added, LESCO found 588 connections involved in electricity theft in all its circles and also submitted FIR applications against 585 electricity thieves in the respective police stations, out of which 258 FIRs have been registered while 122 accused have been arrested.